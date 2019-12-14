Taylor Swift received the most epic birthday wish from BTS, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan & others

The 'Lover' singer turned 30 on 13 December and it was a working birthday for the songstress. She spent her big day performing at Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift has has a great 2019. From being honoured as the music artist of the decade to releasing new music, Taylor's fans aka Swifties have been rejoicing ever since. The 'Lover' singer turned 30 on 13 December and it was a working birthday for the songstress. She spent her big day performing at Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple and enthralled her die-hard fans with her music. Since it wasn't just any other day, Taylor Swift was surprised on stage with a three-tier cake that had her cats' photos on it.

The singer looked adorable standing next to her massive cake. And if you think that was all, Taylor who bid goodbye to her 20s, was wished by some of her closest musician friends from the industry. From the hugely popular K-pop band BTS to Camila Cabello, Taylor was showered with some love.

The epic birthday montage video played before her set with Katy Perry beginning, "Welcome to the Dirty 30s club, Ms. Swift!". Camila Cabello added, "You know how much I love you. I hope you have the best, most cat-filled, most Lover-filled, most incredible birthday." Th video also featured her friend and singer Niall Horan, Ryan Seacrest, BTS, Lauv, Why Don’t We, Niall Horan, Monsta X, Lizzo, 5 Seconds of Summer and Samuel L. Jackson who concluded the video.

Taylor looked breathtaking as she took to the stage rocking it in a sparkly brown dress with matching knee-high boots and sheer fishnet stockings. Check out her epic birthday video below shared by iHeartRadio:

Read More