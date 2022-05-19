Taylor Swift receives Doctorate degree from New York University, dons graduation gown for the event

Taylor Swift accepted an honorary doctorate degree from New York University on Wednesday morning, fulfilling a long-held desire. However, she made sure to include a lot of comedy and puns in her graduating address, as per Page Six.

The singer received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts for being a "trailblazing and influential advocate for artists' rights," as well as "one of the most prolific and famous musicians of her time." Swift, on the other hand, had a notion as to why she had been asked to the celebration. “I’m 90% sure that the reason I’m here is because I have a song called ‘22,'” Swift joked to start things off, referring to the fact that she was speaking to the Class of 2022.

Before the ceremony even began, various combinations of “Doctor Taylor Swift” began trending on Twitter, alongside the hashtag #22GraduatesVersion. And Swift made sure to capitalize on the fact that she is now technically a doctor. “I’d to thank NYU for making me technically, on paper at least, a doctor. Not the type of doctor you would want around in the event of an emergency,” she joked, as per Page Six.

However, Swift posted a TikTok video of herself getting ready for the event before entering the stage. "First time wearing a cap and gown," she captioned the photo. "I'll see you soon, NYU." Swift's appearance will be a rare one, since she has been mainly out of the limelight since releasing Red (Taylor's Version) in November. She appeared on Saturday Night Live that month, as well as in video messages at the 2021 Aria Awards and 2021 American Music Awards. Swift has kept a quiet profile since then, enjoying her 32nd birthday, spending time with her family, and most recently attending an Oscars party with her longtime partner, Joe Alwyn.

