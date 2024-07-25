Taylor Swift Reflects on Challenges She Faced While Creating Folklore as She Celebrates the Album's 4th Anniversary

Taylor Swift celebrated the fourth anniversary of Folklore during her Eras Tour show in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday, July 24. The singer-songwriter released the album during the pandemic, merging folk and pop music while collaborating with producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. Folklore topped the charts and made history, much like Swift's usual musical triumphs.

Taylor Swift says Folklore was a challenge to make

As per USA Today, Taylor Swift told concertgoers about the unique challenges she faced while making the album. Typically a highly collaborative process involving many people and in-person interactions, Swift recorded her vocals alone in her guest bedroom this time, communicating with producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff over the phone. The remote collaboration was difficult but ultimately rewarding for Swift and her team.

She said, "You usually get to play all these new songs for your friends or your band, and you get to be in the same room with the people that you’re either writing with or producing with. I would sit in my guest bedroom and record the vocals and [Dessner and Antonoff] would be on the phone. It was just like such a challenge for us as creators, but it was so fulfilling."

She also discussed the challenges of styling and photographing Folklore without a glam squad. Keeping things low-key, she ordered nightgowns online and did her own hair and makeup. For the album’s photoshoot, she had her friend Beth Garrabrant take pictures behind Garrabrant’s house in the woods.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift celebrates 4th year anniversary of Folklore album

Looking back, Swift expressed her love for how fans embraced Folklore. The unique storytelling aspect of its creation brought her joy like never before. She said, "It just makes me happy to look back on that period of time because we never made anything in that way before, and it was cool to know that we could. The way you guys have embraced this album, and the storytelling on it, has just warmed my heart, and I’m so appreciative of it."

Folklore, Swift's eighth studio album, was released as a surprise on July 24, 2020, via Republic Records. The album topped charts worldwide, going platinum multiple times across various territories. It became her seventh Billboard 200 No. 1 album and held the top spot for eight consecutive weeks, making it the best-selling album of 2020.

The album’s success extended to its singles, with Cardigan, The 1, and Exile featuring Bon Iver reaching the top 10 in various countries. Cardigan became Swift's sixth No. 1 single on the Hot 100. Taylor Swift followed up Folklore with its sister record, Evermore, soon after.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Taylor Swift Is A Fun Person’: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Hope To Join the Pop Star At More NFL Games