Taylor Swift ‘regrets’ her decision of bringing a young fan onstage during her Eras Tour; Find out why

Taylor Swift almost made one of her young fans' dreams come true by trying to bring her onstage during her Eras Tour in Chicago on June 4. But the singer quickly changed her decision when she thought about the child’s safety.

The ‘Folklore’ singer was performing her famous song ‘22’ when she got involved in a brief interaction with a young girl amidst the huge crowd. A video of that very moment surfaced online. The clip shows how Swift giving a young girl in the audience her black top hat and tried to help her get on the stage before ushering her back down. The 15 seconds video posted by a fan has nearly 150,000 views on Twitter. The caption says, “"BLESS THE GIRL WHO GOT THE 22 HAT TRIED TO CLIMB ON STAGE."

Taylor Swift explains why she changed her mind

Later in the concert, Taylor Swift clarified to the audience that she was thinking about the safety of that little fan. A clip shared by a fan account on Twitter captured the moment Swift addressed the interaction. The singer was heard saying, “I'm just like 'I'm going to bring her on the stage, I'm just going to hug her and bring her on the stage. And then I remembered we don't have a safe way to get her off the stage.”

The ‘Anti-Hero’ singer then said that her brain went completely blank as she was thinking, “'You're so sweet and cute, come up on the stage,’ about the little fan. She added that at that very moment both she and the young fan were confused. Taylor explained the reason behind doing so was “because that child was so adorable that I tried to make her a part of the show and I had no control over it.”

However, this is not the first time Swift has thought about the safety of her fans while on tour. In May, she stopped her performance of "Bad Blood" to protect a fan from security at her concert in Philadelphia. Fan footage showed how the singer was shouting at the security to defend a fan. The fan shared a TikTok explaining her side of the story. She added, “Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it.”

The singer has announced the first round of international tour dates for her Eras Tour. She expressed her excitement of bringing the tour to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. These countries will have eight new shows. She also revealed that singer Sabrina Carpenter would be joining her on all these shows.

