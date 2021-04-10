Taylor Swift releases The Best Day's lyric video featuring UNSEEN home video footage from her childhood

Taylor Swift recently released a lyric video for The Best Day and it consists of some unseen footage from her childhood in Pennsylvania.

Taylor Swift recently released her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and now she has also dropped a lyric video to one of her songs, The Best Day. The lyric video consists of some of the most adorable moments from her childhood and is a montage of pictures and home videos from when she was growing up in Pennsylvania. The home videos feature a very young Taylor along with her mother Andrea.

The song's lyric video is winning hearts for how Taylor is celebrating her mom and her family. A few moments in the song show a young Taylor cuddling with her mom and also some more precious moments the duo spent together such as eating ice cream, watching fireworks and more. The home videos featured in the song also feature Taylor's dad, Scott, and brother, Austin.

Check out the song video here:

The video showcases all the amazing memories Taylor made as a child and it compliments her beautiful track just perfectly. Taylor is known to have been extremely close to her family, especially her mother. The singer recently also celebrated Mother's day with a beautiful post as she spoke about her relationship with her mother.

This is not the first time, Taylor has used her home videos for a song video. Previously, she had released her 2019 song Christmas Tree Farm too along with some vintage videos. While releasing that, Taylor had tweeted saying, "My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favourite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone."

