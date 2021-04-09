Taylor Swift releases FIRST re recorded album titled Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift dropped her first re-recorded album titled Fearless (Taylor's version) consisting of 26 songs including six unreleased tracks.

Taylor Swift has now released the first of her re-recorded albums with 2008's Fearless. The re-recorded album called, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) features 26 songs, including six unreleased tracks. Taylor took to Twitter to announce the release of her re-recorded album as she shared an old picture of herself and wrote, "It was the night things changed. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out now." Fearless remains to be a milestone album for Swift considering it won her the first album of the year Grammy win.

With the re-recorded album, Swift also releases songs that almost made it to the album, the first time it was made. The 26 song tracklist also includes collabs such as Keith Urban and Maren Morris. Fearless was Swift's second album and included hit singles such as You Belong With Me and Fifteen which set her to top the charts in 2010. Swift in the lieu of reclaiming her musical legacy has re-recorded her album for which she failed to acquire the rights for.

Swift's album release had collaborator Keith Urban sharing a post in her support as he wrote, "I hadn’t heard our voices together since sitting in with you on the 1989 tour in Toronto !!! Magic. Congrats TS - you’ve got some gems in that vault !!!!!!! Thanks for having me join you on a couple of them."

Taylor speaking about her re-recorded album told Good Morning America, "My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album, but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it: the full picture."

Apart from releasing the re-recorded album, Swift also released two new albums, Folklore and Evermore and also bagged the Album of the Year for Folklore at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

