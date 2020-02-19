Taylor Swift releases music video of The Man from her live performance in Paris; WATCH

The singer and songwriter is seen donning a satin blazer along with a sequin skirt, as she performs the super hit number with her guitar.

The songstress unveiled the music video for her much-awaited song The Man. The music video features Taylor Swift live performing from her Paris concert. The fans are going gaga over the song as it sees Taylor live in action. The Lover singer had previously released the audio of the song, and now after much waiting, the music video is out too. Taylor Swift is dazzling in her fierce avatar. The singer and songwriter is seen donning a satin blazer along with a sequin skirt, as she performs the super hit number with her guitar. The fans and music lovers present at the concert, are leaving no stone unturned to cheer for the You Belong With Me singer.

Now, the Christmas Tree Farm singer Taylor Swift has also teased the video of The Man on her social media account. The Back to December singer was full of energy as she performed in Paris for her concert. The song is considered to be a feminist anthem by many fans and music lovers across the globe. The Man, makes for the fourth number from Taylor Swift's 2019 LP. Interestingly, Taylor Swift during her interview with Billboard, Taylor revealed many things about the song which was an empowering single. The London Boy singer also mentioned the reasons behind the song she wrote.

Check out the song by Taylor Swift:

News reports suggest that the Teardrops On My Guitar singer is very passionate about the number, and the performance at the Paris concert is the proof. The fans took to their social media, to express their joy about the song, The Man.

