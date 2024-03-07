Taylor Swift Reputation TV: When is Taylor's Version Coming Out? New Hint Has Fans Talking

Taylor Swift's reimagined hit song, Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version), is all set to take center stage in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots. The show promises an in-depth exploration of the ups and downs of the iconic American football team, featuring insights from notable figures including Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Rob Gronkowski, and Bill Belichick. Taylor Swift's song is expected to amplify the drama and intensity of the series, adding a captivating musical backdrop to the Patriots' storied history.

Taylor Swift hints at the first song from Reputation in New England Patriots Docuseries

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has dropped hints of the arrival of the Reputation (Taylor's Version) era. A sneak peek of her revamped track Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) was unveiled in the latest Apple TV+ docuseries, The Dynasty: New England Patriots, exclusively disclosed by People.

In a segment of the series, ex-Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola reflects on quarterback Tom Brady's resurgence after the Deflategate debacle. This controversy erupted when the Indianapolis Colts accused the Patriots of using underinflated footballs during the 2015 AFC championship game.

Amendola said in the documentary, “The king is back. Here he goes. Watch him get pissed off and go,” as Swift’s version of Look What You Made Me Do plays in the background. ESPN columnist Howard Bryant weighed in on Tom Brady, now 46 years old, who retired from the NFL the previous year. Bryant emphasized, “Don’t underestimate someone who’s got something to prove—someone playing with a certain anger level, a certain fury, a certain need for recompense.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Dating History: From Joe Jonas To Travis Kelce

What is The Dynasty: New England Patriots all about?

The Dynasty: New England Patriots provides an in-depth exploration into the rise and fall of the Patriots, crafted by Imagine Documentaries and helmed by director Matt Hamachek. Hamachek gained exclusive access to key figures such as Tom Brady, team owner Robert Kraft, Rob Gronkowski, coach Bill Belichick, and more.

The preview showcasing Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version), previously featured last summer in the teaser for Amazon Original Wilderness, offers fans an initial glimpse of Taylor Swift's reimagined rendition of her 2017 album, Reputation. Swift has already treated her audience to freshly recorded versions of her albums 1989, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless.

Fans are excited for Tom Brady's docuseries

Many fans expressed their excitement after the hint dropped on the New England Patriots docuseries.

One person wrote, "It sounds so good, omg," and another added, "We are excited for reputation Taylor’s version."

One more X user expressed their joy, saying, "Love it, beautiful," and another said, "I can listen to it all day."

Another fan praised Taylor Swift, adding, "It’s interesting how Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her music is being showcased in a docuseries about the New England Patriots. It’s great to see her reclaiming her music and owning her narrative," and one wrote, "IT SOUNDS SO GOOD, OMG."

ALSO READ: Is Travis Kelce Going To See Taylor Swift In Action Again In Asia? Here's What We Know