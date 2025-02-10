Taylor Swift Reuses THIS Jewelry Honoring Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Super Bowl Appearance; Check Out

Taylor Swift wore Travis Kelce’s initial around her neck at the 2025 Super Bowl. The Cruel Summer singer, 35, arrived in style at the final game of the football season to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, on February 9, while he and his team took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, Swift wore a crisp Saint Laurent blazer with a white Alaïa bodysuit, denim shorts, and white thigh-high boots. She carried a red Givenchy bag for contrast in support of the Chiefs. She wore her blonde tresses down in soft waves, with her bangs tousled. Her go-to lip color was intact as always.

The highlight of her look was her neckpiece—the same Lorraine Schwartz chain she wore for the Grammys on February 2. For music’s biggest night, she wore the bejeweled "T" chain, likely a nod to Kelce, on her thigh.

The musician is known for wearing meaningful jewelry. One of her most talked-about pieces is her TNT bracelet from Kelce, inspired by the world-famous friendship bracelet trend that gained momentum during Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. Swift has been seen sporting the gift on several occasions, which Kelce also has.

The NFL star commissioned the jewelry from Wove, which was part of a collection from professional golfer Michelle Wie West.

CEO Cimone Kenle told People last year that the company was thrilled to be able to make the pieces for the couple at the height of "Taylor fever."

During the season opener back in September, Swift wore a selection of jewels with her headline-making denim Versace Medusa bustier and a teeny-tiny pair of denim shorts by GRLFRND. Her accessories at the time included a custom Retrouvaí 2.7 ct Cushion Ruby Impetus Interlocking Puzzle Ring made of 14K yellow gold and a 2.71 ct ruby, as well as a Howl Ruby Cocoon ring with 18K yellow gold and a row of the same gemstone.

At Super Bowl 2024, Swift wore a custom diamond and yellow gold "87" pendant necklace alongside other neckpieces. The former, for the unversed, was a nod to Kelce’s jersey number.