Taylor Swift REVEALS City of Lover Concert to air on May 17; To include unseen footage from Paris performance

Amidst the quarantine period, Swifties were in for a great surprise when Taylor Swift revealed that she was dropping a new concert special as City of Lover Concert will be airing on May 17, 2020. Read below for more details.

It's been a crazy time for one and all due to the coronavirus pandemic that has literally exiled the globe to the restrictions of their home. Hollywood celebrities, including musicians, have been doing all they can to entertain their fans through the powerful virtual medium. For example, BTS hosted Bang Bang Con, an online weekend concert, which included 24 hours worth of entertainment for ARMY to enjoy. Now, it's time for Swifties to rejoice as Taylor Swift just announced a new concert special.

City of Lover Concert, as disclosed by Taylor, will be airing on May 17, 2020, and will include unseen fans footage from Swift's 2019 performance of Lover in Paris. Speaking to Good Morning America about the happy news, the 30-year-old singer shared, "Hey, Good Morning America, it's Taylor. Just wanted to say, hi! Hope everybody's doing well and everybody's happy and healthy and staying safe," and added, "So, I played this concert in September called the City of Lover show and it was in Paris and it was so much fun. It was actually a show put together to celebrate the Lover album coming out, and we filmed it! So, that is going to be airing on ABC on May 17."

Check out the trailer of City of Lover Concert below:

Meanwhile, Taylor recently hit back at Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records for releasing an unapproved album of the singer titled Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008. "In my opinion... just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent," the You Need To Calm Down singer had written in her Instagram Story.

