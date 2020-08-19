Taylor Swift REVEALS details of her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in new song The Lakes

Folklore singer Taylor Swift seemingly reveals several details about her very private relationship with British actor and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn in her new song--The Lakeside. Scroll down for the details.

Taylor Swift seems to be finally opening up about her personal life for the first time in a while. The Folklore singer released the lyric video for The Lakes, a bonus track on her latest studio album. Due to all of the songs about heartbreak on the album, some fans wondered if there was trouble between herself and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. However, the new song seems to make several sweet references to the actor.

Taylor sings: “Take me to the lakes, where all the poets went to die / I don’t belong and, my beloved, neither do you / Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry / I’m setting off, but not without my muse,” in her song The Lakes.

Check out the full song here:

The “Windermere” line from the song seemingly references England’s largest natural lake, and considering that the couple has spent a lot of time together in England, it seems like a reference to their time in the country.

Taylor also sings: “And I want you right here / A red rose grew up out of ice frozen ground / With no one around to tweet it / While I bathe in cliffside pools / With my calamitous love and insurmountable grief,” which seemingly represents how she’s kept their relationship more private.

She also addresses her time in the spotlight: “Is it romantic how all of my elegies eulogize me? / I’m not cut out for all these cynical clones / These hunters with cell phones,” she declares.

