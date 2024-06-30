Taylor Swift Reveals Folklore Album Was Set in Ireland; Announces During Dublin Eras Tour Stop

Taylor Swift made a huge revelation while performing in Dublin as a part of her three-night shows of Eras Tour. She told the crowd that her 8th album Folklore belongs to Ireland. Swift's three gigs in Dublin will be her first since making her Irish stadium debut with a two-night show at Croke Park during the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Folklore album belongs to Ireland, says Taylor Swift

At Dublin's Aviva Stadium, Taylor Swift mesmerized her fans by stating that the cottage from her eighth studio album, Folklore, "belongs in Ireland."

Swift has taken the charming Folklore cottage across five continents and fifteen countries. The moss-covered, whimsical house, a stunning stage piece, was said to truly belong in Ireland by the music icon.

"Let's be honest though," Swift addressed the Saturday night audience. "The Folklore cabin and Folklore in general belongs in Ireland. It just does."

As twilight embraced Aviva Stadium and the sunset, she confessed that conceptually, Folklore belongs to the Irish.

The 17-track album was written two days into the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, with Swift dreaming of the Irish countryside and its picturesque landscapes as inspiration.

She added that she imagined the album world would look like Ireland. Swift continued by saying that the storytelling part of the album was very Irish.

The Grammy winner shared that it was two days into the pandemic that Folklore was started. She also narrated that she was not in Ireland, so an album had to be created where the imaginary world visited every day while writing it and all those imaginations looked like Ireland.

"So we're back to where we belong!" Swift exclaimed before performing her song Betty, another character from her story-rich album. "Folklore belongs with you guys," she concluded by saying this.

Taylor Swift performed new surprise songs in Dublin

Swift rarely plays the same song twice since the start of the Eras Tour, so her surprise song selection—which can range from two to four songs mid-show—has become a major topic of conversation on the tour as well. She wowed the crowd in Dublin with an acoustic performance that included music from four songs.

She played State of Grace on the guitar on Friday night, the opening track from Red and mashed it up with You're On Your Own Kid, the song featuring the iconic lyric "so make the friendship bracelets".

Swift performed a medley of Midnights' Sweet Nothing and Hoax from Folklore as her second surprise song. On the Eras Tour, the latter was her first performance of the 2020 song.

Swift received some love from the most well-known rock stars in Ireland prior to her three-night show. She posted a picture of the flowers and a heartfelt note from legendary rock group U2 on her Instagram Stories on Friday.

After her stops in Dublin, the Grammy winner will next head to Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich for her July shows. Per Swift’s confirmation, the sweeping Eras Tour will finally conclude in Vancouver in December.

