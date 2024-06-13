Taylor Swift has proven time and time again that she is always ready to put on a show for her fans, regardless of the weather conditions. Whether it's raining, sunny, or even freezing cold, she never fails to deliver an unforgettable performance. Despite the challenges that come with touring, Taylor Swift has managed to impress us all with her stamina and ability to keep going strong throughout her shows.

But how does she manage to stay at the top of her game, all the time? Let's find out.

Taylor Swift to perform her 100th gig on June 13

How does the singer maintain her health during the Eras Tour, especially with all of the frequent traveling and weather changes? In an interview with the Times last year, Swift discussed how she prepares for the challenges of her tour. Ahead of her 100th gig on June 13 and the 50 shows remaining on the second half of the tour, let's take a peek into the popstar's routine for staying healthy!

Here's a peek into Taylor Swift's rigorous workout and wellness routine amidst her Eras Tour

For her first Eras Tour event in March 2023, Swift claimed that she started an intense training regimen six months in advance. Running on a treadmill while singing along to the entire tour's set list is part of her viral fitness routine. Swift said she would jog or walk quickly for slow songs and run quickly for fast ones in order to get ready for the three-hour shows.

Swift revealed that during her dead days, she would try to get as much rest as possible in between gigs. Swift reveals, "I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there. Talking about continuously taking frequent breaks, Swift said, "I've been singing for three shows in a row, so it's a dream scenario, but I can hardly speak. My feet hurt from dancing in high heels every time I take a step."

Swift also confirmed that she isn't drinking on tour and that she works out in between shows to keep her strength and stamina up. The singer mentioned that no what her condition is she makes sure to step out to perform. "I'm going on that stage whether I'm sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed. That’s part of my identity as a human being now.”

Swift's next performance on the Eras Tour is scheduled for June 13–15 at Liverpool, England's Anfield Stadium.

