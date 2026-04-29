Taylor Swift Reveals Love Story Was Inspired By Desire to Date ‘Too Old’ Man at 17: ‘Need to Discipline Your Kids’

Taylor Swift has based many of her chart toppers on her personal life, especially many of her high-profile relationships. One such iconic number in her discography continues to be Love Story, in which she starred in a double role alongside Justin Gaston. The song has become the go-to proposal track for many of her fans and their partners who attend her concerts, and the singer has revealed how a fight with her parents first inspired it.

Taylor Swift shares how Love Story came to be

Revealing the birth story of her song Love Story, Taylor Swift shared with the New York Times, "I was 17, sitting in my bedroom, mad at my parents because they wouldn’t let me go on a date with a guy who was too old, so I shouldn’t have been on a date with him anyway…” She went on to advise any parents who might be watching her and said, “And this is why you need to discipline your kids because they might write songs that go No. 1.” Poking fun at herself, a truly Taylor Swift way of doing things.

The track has been the first dance song for so many couples, inspiring hundreds of thousands of Swifties to find their love or even come up with a top-level record off of it. In the same conversation, the 37-year-old shared how many times the investigation into some of her music gets a little too much as fans become detectives and give the credit to some guy with whom she used to be linked.

While initially a fun game, it has become a bit too much off late. She added, When it gets a little bit weird for me is when people act like it’s sort of like a paternity test. Like, ‘This song’s about this person.’ Because I’m like, ‘That dude didn’t write the song. I did.'”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is currently prepping for her marriage to NFL star Travis Kelce after he proposed to her in August 2025.

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