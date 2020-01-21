Taylor Swift reveals mother Andrea's diagnosis of brain tumor while undergoing treatment for breast cancer

Taylor Swift stated that while her mother underwent chemotherapy, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer said that it was a very difficult time for her family.

The Love Story singer Taylor Swift revealed recently that her mother Andrea has been diagnosed with brain tumor while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The Cornelia Street singer Taylor Swift opened up about her mother diagnosis in a candid revelation Variety. Taylor Swift discussed her Netflix documentary called Miss Americana. This documentary will premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. You Belong with Me singer further stated to Variety that her mother's cancer returned while she was filming the Netflix documentary. Bad Blood also added that her mother was undergoing chemotherapy, which was extremely difficult to any person to go through.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer Taylor Swift stated that while her mother underwent her chemotherapy, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer said that it was a very difficult time for her family. Taylor Swift revealed that the symptoms of brain tumor are very different from what they witnessed while her mother was diagnosed with cancer. The Everything Has Changed singer said that she had to keep her touring to a minimum for her Lover album to make sure that she is there for her mother while she was undergoing treatment.

Taylor Swift made an effort to address her mother's health issues in the song called Soon You’ll Get Better which features Dixie Chicks. Taylor Swift's mother Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in the year 2015. Taylor Swift also stated that there was a time that she didn’t known what was going to happen, with respect to her mother's treatment.

(ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber involved in gym drama as 'Lover' singer wanted him out? Deets Inside)

Read More