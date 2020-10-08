  1. Home
Taylor Swift REVEALS she’ll be voting for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections

Taylor Swift recently revealed who she will be voting for in the upcoming US Presidential elections in November. Scroll down to see what the country singer had to say about it.
Country singer Taylor Swift is speaking out and encouraging everyone US citizens to vote – and explaining her own vote. The 30-year-old folklore singer recently voiced her support for Joe Biden in the new issue of V Magazine. 

 

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them,” she explained.

 

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.” She also voiced her support in the form of a cute picture with Biden-Harris cookies on her social media.

 

