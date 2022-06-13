Taylor Swift reveals struggling with imposter syndrome while directing her short film All Too Well

While Taylor Swift has created a number of music videos and even the 2020 documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, the singer and new filmmaker still suffer from 'impostor syndrome.' On Saturday, at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, she premiered her short film All Too Well and spoke about bringing the song from Red to the screen.

Swift's experience directing her own music videos, such as The Man, Cardigan, and Willow, inspired her to write and create the companion film for "All Too Well, she admitted as per Variety. "I was always very curious," Swift said, "I was always looking and learning and trying to absorb as much as I possibly could." Interestingly, her first foray into music video directing occurred after all of her favourite female filmmakers were "booked and busy" to shoot the video for 2019's "The Man," forcing Swift to take matters into her own hands.

"Once I started directing music videos, I didn't not want to do it," Swift said, admitting that she felt out of her depth at first. "I had this imposter syndrome in my head saying, 'No, you don't do that. Other people do that who went to school to do that,'" she said, according to Variety. However, she would want to make a feature picture now that she has directed a short film and many music videos. Swift claimed she intends to direct a feature film after calling her time on set "such a fulfilling experience."

Meanwhile, in other news, Taylor has recently received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts for being a "trailblazing and influential advocate for artists' rights," as well as "one of the most prolific and famous musicians of her time" from New York University.

ALSO READ:Taylor Swift says she would 'love' to helm a feature film after directing All Too Well