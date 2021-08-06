Taylor Swift REVEALS tracklist for Red album; Expresses gratitude towards Ed Sheeran and other collaborators

After Taylor Swift recently teased her upcoming re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's version) in a teaser video, the singer has now dropped the complete tracklist for Red which will be releasing in November this year. In her post announcing all 30 songs that will be included in the album. The singer after dropping a word jumble with artist names who have collaborated with her on the album, Taylor confirmed the names in her new post.

Congratulating her fans on solving the puzzle from teaser video, the singer further wrote, "I can’t wait till we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together. We’ll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor’s Version) includes so many songs you haven’t heard yet."

While addressing her collaborators which include Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Mark Foster, Swift said, "I can’t express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life." Detailing how special her collaboration with Sheeran is, Swift mentioned that it is the first song she wrote with him after they met for the first time in 2011.

Check out Taylor Swift's post Here

In the Red album teaser video, Swift also revealed the much-talked-about ten-minute song from her upcoming album which will be All Too Well.

For the unreversed, Swift has been re-recording her albums to gain complete ownership over them. She previously revealed her views on the same while speaking to Robin Roberts in 2019 when she said, "I just think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that."

