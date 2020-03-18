Taylor Swift Rewind: When the singer took a sly dig at ex boyfriend Harry Styles in MTV VMAs acceptance speech

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Even though Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's short-lived romance seems like a distant memory now, we can't help but go back memory lane to the awkward moment when Taylor took a massive dig at her ex-boyfriend and One Direction member during MTV VMAs 2013 after winning the Moonman for Best Female Video for I Knew You Were Trouble.

In a fairly recent conversation with Howard Stern, Harry Styles admitted that having songs written about him is a "flattering feeling." The singer had said with the definitive example of ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who he thinks is a "great songwriter." In case you were living under a rock, once upon a time, Harry and Taylor were a thing, for like a month! However, years later, the murmurs of Haylor still live on with people assuming Harry's several solo songs indicate his short-lived romance with the You Need To Calm Down songstress. The famous pair briefly dated from December 2012 and soon after in January 2013, parted ways, not before a park date and a New Year's Eve kiss!

However, a monumental moment in Haylor's timeline came well after the couple broke up! Specifically, at the MTV VMAs 2013, where all eyes were on the ex-couple, under the same roof. While Taylor hung out with bestie Selena Gomez, Harry had his One Direction mates by his side. 1D took home the Moonman for Song of the Summer for Best Song Ever while Swift won Best Female Video for I Knew You Were Trouble. Ummmm, Haylor fans are well aware of Swift's rebellious anthem and how it hints to Mr. Styles, apart from other obvious references in songs like Style and Out Of The Woods!

However, not letting Harry slide so subtly, the then 23-year-old singer took a massive dig at her ex as she received the Moonman. In her acceptance speech, Taylor quipped, "I want to thank the fans because I tweeted about this a lot, I really wanted this. I also want to thank the person who inspired this song because he knows exactly who he is because now I've got one of these."

Check out Taylor Swift's MTV VMAs acceptance speech below:

What was even more awkward was the cameraman's decision to pan the lens immediately at Harry, post Taylor's speech, who was seen casually chewing on gum looking at his ex, who mind you, looked like she wore her best revenge dress possible. Swift was adorned in a midnight blue Herve Leger bandage dress with a plunging neckline. Moreover, Styles' One Direction mates Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan had a very revealing reaction to the obvious dig.

At the New York premiere of 1D's movie, This Is Us, when Harry was asked about the dig at him by Taylor, the then 19-year-old singer took the diplomatic route and shared with Extra, "It's alright, she likes a joke. I like a joke as much as the next guy, so it's all good."

Harry may have got his revenge, of sorts when he co-wrote Perfect for One Direction's fifth album, Made in the AM, which featured lyrics like, "If you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about; baby, I'm perfect."

For now, Taylor is happily in love with Joe Alwyn, as the couple is keeping their serious relationship extremely private. On the other hand, Harry is happily single and embracing the day as it goes by if take his recent interviews as a witness. But, at the back of our minds, we'll always go back to the words: "And the saddest fear comes creepin' in. That you never loved me or her or anyone or anything."

