Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner & others join Black Lives Matter movement to seek justice for George Floyd

International celebs like Rihanna, Vin Diesel, Oprah Winfrey and many others have come out in support of the protests against George Floyd's death. They have taken part in the Black Lives Matter movement to express solidarity with the same.

The death of George Floyd while being under police custody under broad daylight has created public outcry all over the world. People have been protesting against the police brutality, racial discrimination and all other heinous crimes that led to the loss of lives like that of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many other victims. A day back, the entertainment industry observed ‘Blackout Tuesday’ in solidarity with the protests against George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.

Many well-known celebs have taken part in what has now been called the Black Lives Matter movement. This includes sharing a plain black image on social media along with the captions #BlackLivesMatter and #BlackoutTuesday. International singers like Taylor Swift and Rihanna have extended their support towards the movement. The latter writes, “We are not staying silent and we are not standing by. The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism doesn’t stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday.”

Check out some of their posts below:

Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Vin Diesel, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Alba, and Jamie Foxx are among other celebs from the entertainment industry who have extended their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Protests erupted all over the world when the video of 46-year old George Floyd being choked to death by a police official who knelt on his neck for several minutes went viral on social media. As per reports, the officer has now been fired and charged with murder post the incident.

(ALSO READ: Black Lives Matter: Gal Gadot, Demi Lovato & more celebs join Blackout Tuesday protest for George Floyd)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×