Taylor Swift rings in beau Joe Alwyn's birthday in London with Ed Sheeran and friends; Deets Inside

Taylor Swift went all out for boyfriend Joe Alwyn's 29th birthday as she took a trip to his hometown London to ring in the special day. According to a report in E!News, Taylor and Joe were spotted by eyewitnesses in London. The couple stepped out for dinner and were spotted at the luxurious London hot spot Bob Bob Ricard. However, the lovebirds were not alone. As per the outlet's source, Ed Sheeran, his wife Cherry Seaborn and other friends also joined them for dinner.

The insider revealed they were at a table of six for dinner. Not just that, Taylor, Joe and their group had plenty of champagne to keep the night going. "They had fun drinking champagne at the table by pushing a button that says 'Press for Champagne' and having it immediately dispensed. They were there for several hours enjoying the night," an eyewitness told the publication.

Apart from a delicious spread and spirits, the group was also spotted playing a game. In fact, Taylor's bodyguard carried books from the dinner table that included Oxford English Dictionary and A Month in the Country, the eyewitness revealed. From the looks of it, Joe's birthday turned out to be a huge success.

Taylor and Joe who have been dating for almost three years have kept their relationships under wraps. However, in her Netflix documentary, Taylor has opened up about dating Joe as she says, "I was also falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life."

