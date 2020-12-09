Taylor Swift’s annual Christmas cards feature the 3 most special things in her life; See photos

Taylor Swift has sent out her annual Christmas cards and a fan just revealed what they look like on Twitter. Scroll down to see pictures.

Taylor Swift has already sent out her Christmas cards! And one fan shared just what the 30-year-old musician’s annual holiday card looks like on social media, and they feature three very special things in her life – her cats, Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin. “Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore,” the card reads. “Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management.” On the front of the card, Taylor‘s three fur babies are dressed up in a Santa hat, scarf and there’s also a glass of some festive drink.

If you missed it, earlier today it was revealed that Taylor has been donating a lot of money to those in need this holiday season. The 30-year-old Cardigan musician, who has a birthday this weekend, donated USD 13,000 each to two single mothers in need after reading about their situations in a Washington Post article. According to reports by Billboard, Taylor opened up her wallet and sent money to Nashville’s Nikki Cornwell, who was behind in rent by USD 5,000 and wasn’t for certain that her children would get a Christmas they deserved.

Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better. pic.twitter.com/bJoFcTnhbX — Kyle Meredith (@kylemeredith) December 8, 2020

“This has been a horrible year for us,” Nikki had written on her GoFundMe page, and revealed that while she was supposed to start a job in May, but that was sidetracked when she tested positive for coronavirus. “Its been rough because I’m not the only person looking for work. My family would appreciate any help this holiday. I am definitely praying for miracles. God bless everyone.” Taylor sent a sweet note Nikki‘s way after sending the money. “Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.”

