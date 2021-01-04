Taylor Swift’s Evermore bumped down to No 2 on Billboard 200 charts by THIS rapper

Playboi Carti’s album Whole Lotta Red recently left behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore on the Billboard 200 charts! Scroll down for details.

Taylor Swift was recently bumped down from the top of the Billboard charts by Playboi Carti! The rapper recently bagged the top spot with his first No. 1 album! The 24-year-old rapper’s album Whole Lotta Red rose to No. 1 at the Billboard 200 chart adjust yesterday, leaving behind Swift’s Evermore, which released in December. Playboi’s album Whole Lotta Red was released just weeks ago on 25th December and has already earned 100,000 album units in the US.

Even though Taylor’s Evermore acquired the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts for two weeks, Playboi Carti seems to be the new jam. After Taylor and Playboi bagging the first two spots on the list, Lil Durk’s The Voice, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, Ariana Grande’s Positions, Taylor’s Folklore, Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News, Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get, Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo and Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By have acquired the rest of the top 10 spots.

On the personal front, the rapper recently made news when his ex Iggy Azalea called him out on social media last week. The actress claimed on Instagram that the rapper cheated on her while she was pregnant with their son Onyx. She also slammed the rapper for not spending Christmas with his son. In a series of tweets on Christmas Day, Iggy said “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” Iggy wrote in the first tweet she posted. She said, “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.”

