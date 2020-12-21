Taylor Swift’s Evermore debuts on top of Billboard 200 charts amidst her battle with Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift’s new album Evermore came out on top of the Billboard 200 charts today, the singer is currently re-recording all her old songs as Scooter Braun sold her original old ones.

Taylor Swift is back on top! The 31-year-old “willow” singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her second surprise album evermore as of Sunday (December 20). The album moved 329,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking Taylor‘s eighth No. 1 album, and her second No. 1 album of 2020 following folklore, the album’s companion released earlier this year.

It’s also the fifth-largest week for an album in 2020, and the second-largest streaming week of 2020 for a non-hip-hop or R&B album. She also breaks the record for the shortest gap between No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 since Olivia Newton-John in the ’70s.

If you missed it, in November, Taylor began re-recording most of her old music because of the recent drama that went down between Scooter Braun and the pop singer. In shocking developments, her master recordings of her first six albums were sold to Scooter Braun and then just this week, sold to a private investment fund by him (without Taylor’s knowledge). She even essayed a letter via social media to fans explaining her side of the story and said: “I wanted to check in and update you guys. As you know, for the past year I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my master recordings. With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun. Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature). So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work. My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off. He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me.”

“A few weeks ago my team received a letter from a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings, letting us know that they had bought 100% of my music, videos, and album art from Scooter Braun. This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off. As soon as we started communication with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalogue for many years. I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter’s participation is a non-starter for me. I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming up. I love you guys and I’m just gonna keep cruising, as they say. Taylor.”

