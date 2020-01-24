Taylor Swift’s fans line up hours before Sundance premiere of her documentary Miss Americana

Taylor Swift’s loyal fans lined up hours before the Sundance premiere of her documentary Miss Americana to support the singer. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift’s fans came out in large numbers to support her documentary, Miss Americana, at Sundance Film Festival. Swifties lined up hours before its Sundance Film Festival premiere January 23 and could not have been more excited about the premiere. While the fan did not access to the main event since the screening was sold out entirely, the fans of the 30-year-old pop star showed up to capture photos with the Lover songstress. According to Page Six, an eye witness stated that there were a few hundred people who were trying to get in but the situation was under control.

It was announced before the screening that there would be no red carpet with interviews at the event, instead, there would only be a photocall. Earlier this week, Swift told Variety that she would not talk about her documentary beyond her interview with the trade publication. While the documentary will be available to stream on Netflix on January 31, the fans got a taste of it in a trailer released by the streaming service on January 22. The video gave them a look at the highly anticipated project.

Swift also shared the trailer with her fans on Twitter and wrote, “It's been a long time coming.” Going by trailer, it seems like the film will dive deeper into Swift's recent absence from the spotlight and the transformation she went through after exploring herself during the break. "I became the person everyone wanted me to be. I had to deconstruct an entire belief system, toss it out and reject it," she reflects in the trailer.

Check out the trailer here:

Read More