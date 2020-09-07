Taylor Swift’s Folklore breaks records as it remains No 1 on Billboard charts for the sixth consecutive week

Taylor Swift has just tied with pop icon Whitney Houston as her album Folklore broke records by remaining Number 1 on Billboard charts for the sixth consecutive week.

Country singer Taylor Swift is still on top with her new music– and might be breaking another record soon! The Cardigan singer’s latest studio album, Folklore, remains at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 for the sixth week as of Sunday (September 6). The album in total has earned 90,000 equivalent album units in the past week and now has the most weeks at Number 1 since Drake‘s Views stayed on top for 13 non-consecutive weeks back in 2016.

With her sixth week at Number 1, Taylor now cumulatively has 46 weeks at Number 1, tying Whitney Houston for most weeks on top of the chart by a woman in history. Adele has the next most weeks at Number 1 with 34. The Beatles command the overall record at 132 weeks. Folklore is also now the album with the most weeks at Number 1 of 2020.

In case you missed it, the album Folklore has Taylor's heart in the centre. When it was released back in July, the potpourri of songs had us streaming every song at least twice for the lyrics, the music and the idea behind it that deserved more than just one listen. While announcing the new album's release in late July, Taylor wrote on Instagram, "I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine."

