Taylor Swift’s Folklore breaks Whitney Houston’s record of most weeks spent at no 1 on Billboard charts

Taylor Swift has just dethroned Whitney Houston for her record as #1 artist on Billboard 200 charts for the most consecutive weeks among women.
Taylor Swift's Folklore breaks Whitney Houston's record of most weeks spent at no 1 on Billboard charts
Taylor Swift has overtaken Whitney Houston for most weeks spent at #1 on the Billboard 200 among women. Billboard reported today (September 27) that the 30-year-old Cardigan singer has spent seven nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart with her newest album, Folklore. This record tops Whitney‘s own record, which was the most cumulative weeks at No 1, across all of her chart-topping albums. 

 

Taylor‘s record with total weeks at No 1 now stands at 47, one more than Whitney‘s tally of 46, which she had held since 1987. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, folklore has earned 87,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 24 (up 97 percent). Folklore saw an uptick in purchases of the album, and of Taylor‘s single Betty after her performance of the track live at the recent 2020 ACM Awards.

 

In case you missed it, after showering her friends and family with Cardigan inspired sweaters, Taylor sent new mom Gigi Hadid a cosy pink baby blanket for her newborn daughter. While thanking Swift for the sweet gift, Gigi shared a picture of her daughter laying on the blanket via Instagram stories and wrote, “auntie [Taylor] made this!!”

 

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Folklore tops Billboard 200 charts; Scores the biggest numbers of 2020 so far

Credits : Gigi Hadid’s Instagram, Getty Images, Billboard

