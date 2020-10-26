Taylor Swift’s Folklore RETURNS to #1 on Billboard 200 charts; Becomes 1st album to sell million copies in USA

Taylor Swift has returned to the top of Billboard 200 charts with her Folklore album, Swift’s latest album also became the first album to sell a million copies in the United States in 2020.

Taylor Swift‘s latest album is making history! T-Swift’s Folklore has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the eighth week, the album has also become the first album to sell a million copies in the United States in 2020, THR reports. The 30-year-old entertainer’s album sold another 57,000 copies in the U.S. for the week ending on October 22, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Folklore‘s total album sales has now jumped to 1.038 million, making it the first album to sell a million copies in 2020. Taylor first released Folklore back on July 24 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Taylor‘s last album Lover – released on August 23, 2019 – was the only album to sell a million copies in 2019.

Late last month, Taylor dethroned music icon Whitney Houston for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Billboard reported today (September 27) that the 30-year-old Cardigan singer has spent seven nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart with her newest album, Folklore. This record tops Whitney‘s own record, which was the most cumulative weeks at No 1, across all of her chart-topping albums.

Taylor‘s record with total weeks at No 1 now stands at 47, one more than Whitney‘s tally of 46, which she had held since 1987. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, folklore has earned 87,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 24 (up 97 percent). Folklore saw an uptick in purchases of the album, and of Taylor‘s single Betty after her performance of the track live at the recent 2020 ACM Awards.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s team responds to accusations of ‘stealing’ Folklore logo from a Black designer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×