Taylor Swift’s Folklore tops Billboard 200 charts; Scores the biggest numbers of 2020 so far

Taylor Swift scores the biggest week of 2020 with her latest studio album--Folklore on Billboard 200 charts.

Taylor Swift is topping charts and how! The Cardigan singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her latest studio album folklore, the chart company revealed this weekend on August 2. Swift’s album Folklore kicked off its first week with 846,000 equivalent album units, marking the largest week for any album since Taylor‘s own Lover in 2019, which opened with 867,000 units.

The three biggest weeks for any album in the past four years all belong to Taylor: Reputation in July of 2016 (1.24 million), Lover (867,000) and Folklore (846,000). It’s Taylor‘s seventh No. 1 album and marks a new record for No. 1 debuts among female artists.

Since Taylor released her much-loved album, fans have been all praises. One of the fans recently took to Twitter and said that he didn’t get a chance to hear the album until now. The fan stated: “so i see i went viral while i didn’t have my phone. I can’t believe miss swift really dropped a wholeass album anyway i’m gonna listen to it now,” Delphine tweeted.

To everyone’s surprise, Taylor responded to the fan and said: “Welcome back from your trip! We are all sombre woodland fairies now. Feel free to grab a wicker basket and join us!”

