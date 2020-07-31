  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taylor Swift’s team responds to accusations of ‘stealing’ Folklore logo from a Black designer

Taylor Swift’s legal team has responded to claims of stealing the Folklore logo from a Black artist and designer. The country singer’s team stated that the error has been rectified on all the album merchandise.
21666 reads Mumbai
Taylor Swift’s team responds to accusations of ‘stealing’ Folklore logo from a Black designerTaylor Swift’s team responds to accusations of ‘stealing’ Folklore logo from a Black designer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Swift, 30, released her eighth studio album on Friday, a Black artist Amira Rasool claimed on Twitter that Folklore's merch logo bared a striking resemblance to her online store--The Folklore, which exclusively sells goods from Africa and the diaspora, according to its website. "Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it's one thing to use the name 'Folklore,' but we're out here stealing Black women's logos too?" Rasool wrote on Twitter. "I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners," she added on Instagram. "I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked."

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This morning, it came to my attention that musician #TaylorSwift is selling merchandise to go along with her new album ‘Folklore’. She is currently selling merchandise with the words "The Folklore" printed on them. Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company's logo. I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked. Please tag @diet_prada and @thefashionlaw under the post and share this on Twitter and IGz #TheRealFolklore #TheFolklore Original logo designed by @cainecasket

A post shared by Amira Rasool (@amirarasool) on

Now, Taylor Swift's team has responded to accusations that she stole the merchandise logo for her new album, Folklore, from a Black designer. In a statement issued to Good Morning America on Tuesday, Swift's rep responded to Rasool's accusations by saying: "Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word 'the' before 'folklore album' on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern," the singer's rep said. "Absolutely no merchandise using 'the' before the words 'folklore album' has been manufactured or sent out."

 

The statement added, "In good faith, we honoured her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word 'the' preceding 'folklore album' that they will now receive their order with the design change."

 

Rasool later expressed her appreciation to Swift's team for resolving the issue, writing on Twitter and Instagram, "I commend Taylor's team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore's brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page."

 

Rasool also said that her lawyers were in communication with Swift's to determine the "necessary next steps to make this situation right." 

 

ALSO READ: Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevigne join the list of stars who have received Taylor Swift’s Folklore cardigan

Credits :Getty Images, Twitter, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement