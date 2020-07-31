Taylor Swift’s team responds to accusations of ‘stealing’ Folklore logo from a Black designer

Taylor Swift’s legal team has responded to claims of stealing the Folklore logo from a Black artist and designer. The country singer’s team stated that the error has been rectified on all the album merchandise.

After Swift, 30, released her eighth studio album on Friday, a Black artist Amira Rasool claimed on Twitter that Folklore's merch logo bared a striking resemblance to her online store--The Folklore, which exclusively sells goods from Africa and the diaspora, according to its website. "Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it's one thing to use the name 'Folklore,' but we're out here stealing Black women's logos too?" Rasool wrote on Twitter. "I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners," she added on Instagram. "I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked."

Now, Taylor Swift's team has responded to accusations that she stole the merchandise logo for her new album, Folklore, from a Black designer. In a statement issued to Good Morning America on Tuesday, Swift's rep responded to Rasool's accusations by saying: "Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word 'the' before 'folklore album' on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern," the singer's rep said. "Absolutely no merchandise using 'the' before the words 'folklore album' has been manufactured or sent out."

The statement added, "In good faith, we honoured her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word 'the' preceding 'folklore album' that they will now receive their order with the design change."

Rasool later expressed her appreciation to Swift's team for resolving the issue, writing on Twitter and Instagram, "I commend Taylor's team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore's brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page."

Rasool also said that her lawyers were in communication with Swift's to determine the "necessary next steps to make this situation right."

ALSO READ: Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevigne join the list of stars who have received Taylor Swift’s Folklore cardigan

Share your comment ×