Taylor Swift says Eras Tour has become her ‘entire personality’; Thanks over 200k fans who attended NJ shows
Taylor Swift recently performed three nights in New Jersey as part of her much-talked-about Eras Tour. Read her recent note as she moves on to another city.
Key Highlight
-
Taylor Swift wrote a gratitude note for her over 200k fans who attended Eras Tour in New Jersey.
-
She also expressed her love for singers Phoebe Bridgers and Ice Spice.
Taylor Swift has wrapped up the New Jersey leg of her much-talked-about Eras Tour.
The 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram space to express her heartfelt gratitude to the over 200k fans who attended her shows the past three nights. She also penned some sweet words for Phoebe Bridgers who opened her shows and Ice Spice, with whom she recently released a new version of Karma. Taylor also thanked musician Owenn who performed with her at the New Jersey shows.
Taylor Swift thanks Phoebe Bridgers, Ice Spice, and Owenn
Earlier today, Taylor uploaded a slew of pictures from her recent Eras Tour shows in New Jersey. The slideshow also included pictures with Swift’s pictures with Phoebe Bridgers, Ice Spice, and Owenn.
In the caption, she thanked 217,625 fans who attended her recent shows. She also said that she will miss Bridgers and that she loved getting to sing with Ice Spice.
Taylor Swift Instagram post
Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Til Dawn edition) has different songs on physical and digital copies
Taylor Swift recently announced the Midnights (Til Dawn edition) deluxe album which has a couple of new songs including the Karma track with Ice Spice. The digital and physical editions of the Midnights deluxe album each has a format-exclusive track. In case of the digital release, a track called Hits Different was released. It should be noted that this song was previously only available on the Target version of Midnights. On the other hand, the physical edition features a never-heard-before ‘vault’ track titled You’re Losing Me which seemingly sheds light about her relationship with Joe Alwyn.
