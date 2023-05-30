Taylor Swift says Eras Tour has become her ‘entire personality’; Thanks over 200k fans who attended NJ shows

Taylor Swift has wrapped up the New Jersey leg of her much-talked-about Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram space to express her heartfelt gratitude to the over 200k fans who attended her shows the past three nights. She also penned some sweet words for Phoebe Bridgers who opened her shows and Ice Spice, with whom she recently released a new version of Karma. Taylor also thanked musician Owenn who performed with her at the New Jersey shows.

Taylor Swift thanks Phoebe Bridgers, Ice Spice, and Owenn

Earlier today, Taylor uploaded a slew of pictures from her recent Eras Tour shows in New Jersey. The slideshow also included pictures with Swift’s pictures with Phoebe Bridgers, Ice Spice, and Owenn.

In the caption, she thanked 217,625 fans who attended her recent shows. She also said that she will miss Bridgers and that she loved getting to sing with Ice Spice.

“Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming. I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you. (laughing emoji) @phoebebridgers, I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts (pink heart emoji). I was so excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespice i love youuuu and I’m still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago!” Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Til Dawn edition) has different songs on physical and digital copies

Taylor Swift recently announced the Midnights (Til Dawn edition) deluxe album which has a couple of new songs including the Karma track with Ice Spice. The digital and physical editions of the Midnights deluxe album each has a format-exclusive track. In case of the digital release, a track called Hits Different was released. It should be noted that this song was previously only available on the Target version of Midnights. On the other hand, the physical edition features a never-heard-before ‘vault’ track titled You’re Losing Me which seemingly sheds light about her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

