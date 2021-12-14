Taylor Swift says 'feelin 32' as she gives a peek at her birthday bash with Alana Haim and more

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her 32nd birthday celebration and it looked like it was one hell of a bash as the singer beamed with happiness in photos. Swift raved about hosting a COVID-19 safe party in her captions as she wrote she was "feelin 32." The photos gave a glimpse of Taylor's cake and more fun moments as well.

Taylor Swift knows how to turn 32 in style and it was evident from her recent Instagram post, which showed how the singer celebrated her special day surrounded by her loved ones. Taylor ringed in her birthday with close friend Alana Haim in a joint party since the latter is all ser to turn 30 on Wednesday. The besties were seen dancing in a stunning snap. Another picture also showed Taylor and Alana gearing up for the cake-cutting.

Sharing the fun glimpse of her birthday bash, Taylor in the captions wrote, "*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."

Check out Taylor Swift's birthday post here:

For her 32nd birthday, Taylor wore a stunning gold one-shoulder sequined gown. The singer was seen sharing the sweetest moments with Haim as the duo shared a sweet hug during the cake-cutting ceremony. Taylor's birthday cake consisted of a childhood photo of her designed on it.

Ahead of turning 32, Taylor has been on an achievement spree and recently broke the Billboard Hot 100 record for longest No 1 on the US chart record with her 10-minute version of All Too Well from Red (Taylor's Version).

