Taylor Swift says ‘NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE’ as she celebrates Grammy nomination

Taylor Swift’s 2020 album Evermore was recently announced as a nominee for the 64th Grammy Awards and the singer had the perfect celebration in mind! To mark the honour, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram and shared a video of herself in an extravagant white gown, singing "Champagne Problems" with producer Aaron Dessner on the piano. "NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE," Swift wrote alongside the video.

"I wanted to share this video with you from when @aarondessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened. SO stoked evermore has been honoured like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees!!" she said, referring to her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," in which she wore the same white wedding dress.

The news of Taylor’s nomination comes after her historic win last year when Swift won Album of the Year with her album folklore. With this win, she became the first female artist to have won the album of the year award three times — meaning that this year, she could break her own record!

Last year, while accepting the honour, Swift gave a sweet shout-out to Joe Alwyn, who co-wrote the songs "Exile" and "Betty" with her on the album, as well as "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island" and "Evermore" on evermore. "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said at the time.

