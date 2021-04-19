Taylor Swift says 'recording the next one' after re recorded Fearless album tops Billboard 200 chart

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to respond as her first re-recorded Fearless album topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Taylor Swift is chasing one milestone after another and after successfully releasing her first re-recorded album titled Fearless (Taylor's Version), the singer is already looking ahead and has begun re-recording her next album. In the meantime, Fearless (Taylor's Version) has been topping charts and recently debuted at the No 1 spot on Billboard 200. The singer who is certainly thrilled by the love she has received for her re-recorded album recently took to Twitter to thank fans for the same.

After almost 12 years since the original Fearless album topped the charts, the singer returned to take the top slot again. Reacting to her No 1 spot, Swift took to Twitter and said, "Been in the studio all day recording the next one - it’s really so amazing what you all have done here." It looks like Taylor is already prepping for her next re-recorded album to share with her fans soon.

Fearless was first released in 2008 and consisted of some of Taylor Swift's most iconic numbers including Love Story. With the re-recorded album, Swift has now retaken the rights to her own music.

Taylor been making and breaking records by becoming the first woman to have had three new No. 1 albums, Folklore, Evermore and now Fearless (Taylor's Version) within a year. It was previously revealed by the singer that she plans to remake her first six albums in order to get ownership over their masters. While Fearless was her second album, her other old albums include Speak Now, Red, 1989 among others. Swift is yet to confirm which album she will be re-recording next.

Things you must know about Taylor Swift Where was Taylor Swift born? West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States When was Taylor Swift's first studio album released? 2006 Which is Taylor Swift's first re-recorded album? Fearless (Taylor's Version) How many times has Taylor Swift topped Billboard 200? 9

