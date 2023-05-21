Taylor Swift says she has ‘never been this happy' in her life amid Matty Healy dating rumors

Taylor Swift is selling out arena after arena as she takes her Eras Tour across the United States.

Her latest stop is Foxborough, Massachusetts, where she performed on Saturday, May 20. It was during this show that the AntiHero hitmaker shared a happy life update with her thousands of fans.

Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift reveals she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life

As per a video that has now gone viral on social media platforms (via Just Jared), Taylor can be seen sharing her thoughts ahead of her performance of her secret song of the night, which was Question…? from Midnights. While she was introducing the song, Taylor shared that the song brings her a lot of happy memories. She then added that she was in an even better place in life, while rumors about her romance with Matty Healy continue to make headlines.

Thanking her fans, Taylor said, “I kind of just feel like telling you, I’ve just never been this happy in my life. In all aspects of my life. Ever,” she said. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

The 33-year-old Grammy-award-winning singer continued, noting that, “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship

Taylor and Matty were first linked together in 2014, however, the latter had refuted the dating rumors back then. This year, the artists were first again reported to be dating in early May.

Ever since then, Matty and Taylor were seen mouthing secret messages to each other on their respective shows. Healy was also seen attending all of her Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia. They were also photographed leaving the concert venue in Nashville together in a car as they headed to Swift’s condo at around 12:30 am.

Taylir Swift and Matty Healy’s pictures from the NYC restaurant went viral, where the duo was spotted holding hands, ‘cuddling and kissing’. Moreover, a source confirmed to the media outlet that the singers’ relationship is ‘not just platonic’. "Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her Tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," a source told the media outlet. Another insider shared, "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend Matty Healy facing backlash? Details inside