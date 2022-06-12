Taylor Swift says she would 'love' to helm a feature film after directing All Too Well

Taylor Swift is an absolute achiever and she recently showed how can not only successfully re-record her albums but also take them a notch higher by directing a short film around one of her longest songs. The singer who directed the All Too Well short recently appeared at the Tribeca Festival and spoke about helming the short film. Swift was also joined by the stars of her film, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien at the event.

Considering how well All Too Well was received after it was released, Swift managed to earn a lot of praises from fans as well as her friends from the industry. During her appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival, the actress opened up about working behind the camera and spoke about what she enjoyed about the same. Speaking about how it all started for her, she said, "It started with meddling and revealed how she saw taking the lens as a "natural extension of storytelling and writing."

Swift also added that her first instinct was to hire a female director for the short film but after finding out that her favourite directors were booked, she decided to do it herself. The Willow singer also admitted that she may be ready to explore more in the directing space and said she "would love" to helm a movie and also added, "It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature", via The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor Swift's All Too Well film received a lot of fan attention also because of the speculations that the song captured the story of her past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's 10 minute track All Too Well seemingly reveals the REASON for her and Jake Gyllenhaal's split