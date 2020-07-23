  1. Home
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato; Who do you think BLACKPINK is collaborating with? VOTE

BLACKPINK recently announced they are coming with another track. The band has teased they are collaborating with a mystery artist.
579 reads Mumbai
BLACKPINK sure knows how to tease BLINKS! The South Korean band recently released How You Like That which announced that the queens have returned. Now, members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé prepare to drop their next song. The band's agency YG Entertainment took to Twitter to share a quirky poster to announce their new song. The poster oozes of major retro vibes. But that's not the only element that caught everyone's attention. The band is collaborating with a mystery artist. 

"#BLACKPINK NEW SINGLE (Feat. ?) TEASER POSTER," YG tweeted. It goes without saying, the tease has left fans speculating who the possible artist could be. It might not be Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa for BLACKPINK have already worked with them in the past and might want to work with fresh talent. But many names have caught fans' attention. While all of them are interesting collaborations on paper, we've decided to narrow down to four possible options. 

One of the most popular choices is Ariana Grande. Ariana recently collaborated with Lady Gaga as the two dropped the song Rain On Me this year and left everyone grooving. Now, Lady Gaga has worked with BLACKPINK as well as they released Sour Candy this year. So, what if BLACKPINK is collaborating with Ariana now. You know, complete the trinity? 

While you ponder on that, we also feel BLACKPINK could have collaborated with Taylor Swift. We know this theory sounds supremely far fetched but hear us out. Taylor just announced that she is about to release her eighth album Folklore. The announcement comes around the same day as BLACKPINK announced their next track. What if (God please just make it happen!) Taylor and BLACKPINK are keeping their collab a secret? (Nope, we are not high. We just want them to collaborate.) 

A tad more convincing theory: BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez. The latter has crossed paths with Rosé And Jisoo in 2018 at the New York Fashion Week. What if Selena and the members reconnected and ta-daa! a collab happened? Last but not the least, Demi Lovato. The singer has delivered some powerful songs in the past. Imagine if she joins hands with BLACKPINK! The song could blow up the music charts across the world. 

Who do you think BLACKPINK's mystery artist is? Vote and let us know! 

Credits :Twitter

