Taylor Swift sending a cryptic message to Travis Kelce? Shania Twain's lyrics suggest so...

Taylor Swift was recently spotted in New York City, and her outfit choice is causing quite a stir among fans and observers. The Cruel Summer singer rocked a vintage-style oversized T-shirt featuring Shania Twain's 1995 hit Any Man of Mine promo art. She paired this with biker shorts, a white ball cap, a mini Louis Vuitton bag, stylish shades, and white sneakers in the clicks posted by Page Six.

Taylor Swift trying to send a message to Tavis Kelce

Now, this might be more than just a fashion statement seeming more like a message. Shania Twain's iconic song lays out some clear expectations for any man in a relationship with her. The lyrics go, “I can be late for a date — that’s fine / But he’d better be on time, when I cook him dinner and I burn it black / He’d better say, ‘Mmmm, I like it like that.'” emphasizing the importance of love and support. The song also touches on being punctual, appreciating the fit of clothing, and accepting her on "bad hair days."

The reason behind this intriguing outfit choice could be Taylor Swift playfully trying to send message to Travis Kelce. While Taylor hasn't confirmed anything about their relationship directly, Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has mentioned her on his podcast saying, “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” and he added, “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive.”

ALSO READ: 'He acts like a needy kid all the time': Report claims Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage is struggling due to Baby hitmaker's antics

Rumors about Travis and Kelce relationship

Travis and Taylor's rumored romance has attracted a lot of attention, especially after she was seen cheering for him at multiple games. The buzz started when Travis tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it during one of her concerts.

Despite the whirlwind of attention, Travis doesn't seem to regret anything. He even joke that, "I can't be mad at how it's all played out." Their story began in July when Travis attended Taylor's concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Since then, they've been in touch, meeting up in New York and exchanging messages. Taylor's presence at Chiefs games, alongside other celebrities, has only added to the intrigue surrounding their connection. While Travis initially expressed a bit of disappointment over not meeting Taylor earlier, he's now enjoying the spotlight their rumored romance has brought.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Celebrating Mean Girls Day: How to stream the iconic movie for free