Taylor Swift Set To Feature In Gracie Abrams’ New Album The Secret Of Us; Everything We Know About Collab So Far
Pop icon Taylor Swift is set to feature on the fifth track of Gracie Abrams' sophomore album. Titled The Secret of Us, the track is scheduled for release on June 21, 2024. Read on to find out more.
Pop icon Taylor Swift is currently high on the success of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. However, The Love Story singer has another cherry to add to her cake. She will now be a part of the fifth track of Gracie Abrams' sophomore album, The Secret of Us.
"June 21. Screaming so loud,” Abrams wrote on Instagram while announcing the track list via an image of the back cover. Abrams released the album's first single, Risk, on May 1. The album features 13 tracks in total, with the featured artist for the fifth being Taylor Swift.
The album will have these songs: Felt Good About You, Blowing Smoke, I Love You, I'm Sorry, Let It Happen, Tough Love, I Knew It, I Know You, Normal Thing, Good Luck Charlie, Free Now, and Close to You. The song Close to You is listed as a bonus track at the end of the album. Maybe it's because it's a true bonus, or maybe because the artist doesn't want to have an unlucky 13-track album.
Fan reactions to Gracie Abrams tracklist and Taylor Swift collab
Shortly after Abrams released the track list for the album, fans went gaga and flocked to social media to express their shock over a feature from the Midnights singer. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I will be there no matter what.” Another said, “THERES NO WAY. MY TWO FAVORITES. ON A SONG. TOGETHER. I CANT.” One more wrote, “FEATURING TAYLOR SWIFT???? ON A TRACK 5??????”
Furthermore, Abrams' second full-length album is slated to be released on June 21 via Interscope Records. Although uch of the details are Currently under wraps, the singer co-wrote the album's first single with Audrey Hobert. Aaron Dessner, Swift's frequent collaborator, produced the song.
Gracie Abrams talks about her love for Taylor Swift
Abrams opened up about Swift’s Eras Tour in 2023 and will be rejoining the epic two-year tour as it closes this fall. She talked about her love for Taylor Swift on The Today Show, where she appeared last week to talk about the new single and spoke about her time opening on the Eras Tour in 2023.
“I watched every single one of her shows that I was lucky enough to open; I think I did 31, and I watched from every place possible in every stadium, just trying to pick up on how she’s able to do what she does. And she’s such a one-of-a-kind person, friend, artist, all the things,” she gushed!
Meanwhile, Abrams will be opening for Swift when the tour finally returns from overseas to North America for 18 shows over nearly two months, starting October 18 in Miami and running through December 8 in Vancouver.