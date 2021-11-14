Taylor Swift shares a cute TikTok video with 'bad bitch' bestie Selena Gomez from Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are BFF goals and never fail to flaunt it. As Swift geared up for her fifth time gig as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, she dropped a surprise backstage video from the same where she was seen with Selena Gomez. In the cute TikTok clip, Taylor introduced her bestie as a "bad bitch" while Gomez shared a laugh.

The adorable TikTok has now left fans wondering if Selena Gomez is making her cameo in one of the Saturday Night Live sketches along with Taylor Swift. The host for the new SNL episode is Jonathan Majors and in the teaser ahead of his gig, he had promised an amazing show. It looks like Selena came on board to support Swift who will be performing her 10-minute long track All Too Well from her recently released album, Red (Taylor's Version) on the show.

Swift also recently released her first-ever short film, written and directed by her starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink set to the score of her song All Too Well. The song caused a stir online as fans couldn't help but notice O'Brien's similar look to Swift's ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor recently also showed off her love for bestie Selena during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. While indulging in a game of box of lies, the singer at one point mentioned, "I will do anything to bring up Selena Gomez. Anything!" From social media selfies to TikTok videos, these BFFs always leave fans asking for more. Let's see if fans get lucky enough to see Selena and Taylor in an SNL sketch together.

