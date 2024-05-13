Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt Thank You Note After Paris Eras Tour Shows; Says, 'Fired Up To Play This For Every Crowd'

After achieving several milestones in her career, Taylor Swift's name is surely embedded in the list of most influential celebrities globally. The hitmaker has garnered a huge stardom at such a young age and continues making history with her iconic work of art as an artist.

After releasing her highly anticipated Tortured Poets Department, the Wildest Dreams singer resumed the Eras tour on May 9. Here’s what the iconic singer had to say as the Paris concerts ended.

Taylor Swift shares a heartfelt post on social media

On May 12, the Red singer closed her successfully sold-out Paris show. This Eras tour concert also included newly released songs from the TTPD album. The concert consisted of new outfits, set pieces, and choreography as the TTPD debuted on the Eras tour.

The singer took to her Instagram and X to express her thoughts about the concert. In the caption, the 34-year-old singer wrote, “This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical.”

She added, "To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris." The hitmaker also expressed her gratitude towards her fans as she got to showcase her performance. She also expressed that the fans give her so much excitement, passion, and love.

The TTPD set features not all but a few songs from the album. The songs performed during the concerts included, But Daddy I Love Him, Fortnight, Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me, Down Bad, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart and So High School, according to the publication.

Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift’s Paris concert

Travis Kelce also attended Swift’s fourth and final show in Paris. He was seen grooving as he watched his girlfriend grace the stage of La Defense Arena, with her powerful vocals and dance moves.

An X user captured the NFL star during the concert and posted about it on the platform.

According to the outlet, the singer is all set to perform her next show in Stockholm, Lisbon and Madrid.

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce continue to hit the headlines since they have been public about their relationship. The pair exuded some major couple coals as they attended this year's Coachella. They were seen cozying up and dancing during the event. The couple was also seen supporting Jack Antoff and Ice Spice’s respective sets during the festival.

