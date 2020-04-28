Taylor Swift shares her quarantine update with a candid selfie: Not a lot going on at the moment

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram page to share her quarantine update with her millions and millions of followers. The You Need To Calm Down singer also shared a candid selfie of herself looking gorgeous in her natural avatar.

Just like the rest of the world, celebrities too are confined to their houses due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the death toll rising, it's a safety precaution to practice self-quarantining as it not only keeps you safe from the virus but also the ones around you. For many, this quarantine period makes you take a step back and focus on your family and even yourself, by taking up a skill or something as simple as catching up on movies and television shows.

Taylor Swift, like us, is on quarantine mode but is trying to keep in touch with Swifties through her social media accounts. Recently, T-Swift took to her Instagram page to share a candid selfie of herself, in her natural avatar, without any makeup on! We have to say that we're literally enchanted by how gorgeous Taylor looks, no pun intended! Wearing a simple black tee with her blond locks in twisted curls, Swift lets her eyes do all the talking. It comes as no surprise that under eight hours, the 30-year-old singer's IG post has already gotten 2.76 million likes and counting.

Check out Taylor Swift's beautiful quarantine selfie on Instagram below:

Ethereal and how!

Meanwhile, Taylor recently took to her IG Stories to take a massive dig at Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records for releasing an unapproved album of the singer titled Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008.

"It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money. In my opinion... just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent," the You Need To Calm Down singer wrote.

