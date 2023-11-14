Taylor Swift shares plane flying moment aligning with her song's lyrics; quips about 'sorcery allegations'

Taylor Swift added a touch of magic to her Eras Tour's Latin American segment, capturing a delightful moment in Buenos Aires. The pop icon, who commenced the tour's Latin American leg, took to Instagram to share a humorous clip from her Thursday show.

Taylor Swift shares plane flying moment that matches her lyrics

In the video, Taylor Swift is seen on stage playing the piano and singing a stripped-down version of Labyrinth, a track from her 2022 album Midnights. What makes the performance uniquely charming is the synchronicity with a passing plane over Argentina's Estadio River Plate. Swift incorporated the unexpected sight into her act, singing, “I thought the plane was going down / How’d you turn it right around?" She captioned the post, "Never beating the sorcery allegations ✨🛬✨."

This acoustic rendition of Labyrinth marked the first live performance of the song and served as one of the surprise songs for the Buenos Aires audience. Swift also treated fans to The Very First Night, a track from the From the Vault collection of Red (Taylor's Version). The entire video was of Labyrinth's chorus that begins like this, “Uh oh, I'm falling in love / Oh no, I'm falling in love again / Oh, I'm falling in love.”

Taylor Swift teased Travis Kelce by changing Karma lyrics

The inclusion of Labyrinth in the setlist comes amid Swift's newfound romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In a delightful turn of events, Kelce attended the second Buenos Aires performance, where Swift playfully altered the lyrics of Karma singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” leading to a joyous reaction from Kelce and the audience.

A heartwarming moment unfolded as Kelce blew a kiss to Swift, reciprocated with a wave from the stage. Post-performance, the couple was seen celebrating together, capturing the attention and excitement of fans.

As the Eras Tour moves forward, Swift is set to enchant audiences in Brazil with three concerts in Rio de Janeiro and three in São Paulo from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26. This leg marks the tour's concluding stretch for 2023, with Swift gearing up for an extensive lineup of performances in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the U.K. in the upcoming year.

