Taylor Swift shares special moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Bianka; DEETS inside

Taylor Swift’s latest stop of Eras Tour saw the singer's very memorable moment with Bianka, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant. Swift’s team chooses one lucky person at every show to receive the singer's hat while performing ‘22’. The lucky person gets to stand at the edge of the stage to receive the said hat. And this time it was Bianka!

Here is everything to know about the special moment that was shared between Bianka and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s memorable moment with Bianka

During her latest stop on the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

While performing on stage, Taylor Swift gave Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka, her 22 hat in front of millions of people. The duo even hugged each other before the Anti Hero singer resumed her performance.

This memorable moment was witnessed by Vanessa Byrant at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Bryant family attended Taylor Swift’s concert on Thursday as Vanessa shared a picture of a custom jean jacket featuring a picture of her late husband Kobe Bryant and Taylor Swift. The photo is reportedly from the 2015 concert at the Staples Center. At the concert, Kobe presented the Folklore singer with a banner in the rafters for the “most sold out performances” at the center.

The jean jacket also featured lyrics from Swift’s song Wildest Dreams. It read, “Say You’ll Remember Me”.

For her performance, the Anti-Hero singer wore a sparkling white dress along with a black shorts and a pork pie hat. It was a sold-out show attended by thousands of people.

Previously, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram account to announce the extended dates of the Eras Tour. She wrote, “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era. Miami, New Orleans, Indy, and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift gives USD 55 million bonus to Eras Tour staff days after rewarding struck drivers