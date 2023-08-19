Taylor Swift shuts down streets in LBI, takes center stage at Jack Antonoff's star-studded rehearsal dinner

Long Beach Island, New Jersey, witnessed a Taylor Swift frenzy as the music sensation attended the rehearsal dinner of Jack Antonoff's upcoming wedding. The pop icon drew a massive crowd outside the Black Whale, where the celebration took place. Hundreds of eager fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Swift, who was there to celebrate the impending nuptials of music producer Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley.

Taylor spotted in her signature style

While at the bar and restaurant, Swift caught attention for her fashion choices - she sported Hill House Home’s June nap top ($175) and Delphine nap skirt ($175) in black scallop lace, exuding her signature style. Lana Del Rey, another artist who has collaborated with Antonoff, was spotted on the bar's balcony, adding to the celebrity presence. The festivities were further graced by the presence of Andie MacDowell, the bride's mother, who was seen enjoying the celebration and interacting with guests.

Locals and Police filled the spot

As news of Swift's presence spread across the island, locals flocked to the scene, prompting the police to manage the crowds. The anticipation reached a climax when Swift and Del Rey left the venue, marking the end of the rehearsal dinner, while the celebrations continued for others.

