Taylor Swift Sings I Forgot That You Existed Diss Track On Scooter Braun’s Birthday Days After He Announced Retirement

If you have been following Taylor Swift's career even remotely, you'd know she has a longstanding beef with her former label owner, Scooter Braun. Braun ended up purchasing the Big Machine Records label, which gave him ownership of Swift's six hit albums, depriving her of the right to her own music.

She has called Scooter a 'bully' for his moves and she has made her dislike for him openly known. Well, after all this, of course, Swift rejoiced the most when Scooter Braun announced his retirement. Recently, the singer delighted her fans in Cardiff by mashing up two diss tracks, I Forgot That You Existed and This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, during a surprise performance.

When the singer reached the lyric, "Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," Swift threw both her hands into her hair and burst out into loud laughter as the crowd cheered her on.

Fans react as Taylor Swift referenced Scooter Braun on his birthday

After her lively gesture, fans quickly shared clips on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting that Taylor Swift referenced her longtime nemesis, Scooter Braun, on his 43rd birthday.

"I FORGOT THAT YOU EXISTED. THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS RIGHT AFTER SCOOTER BRAUN ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT, TAYLOR SWIFT WILL NEVER NOT BE FUNNY," wrote one fan.

Moreover, as Scooter Braun has the role of sole CEO of HYBE America, he continues to make waves in the music industry. Known for handling A-listers like Demi Lovato (she is no longer associated with him now) and Justin Bieber, also no longer with him, Braun remains a controversial figure in Hollywood.

Details on Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun drama

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun have been in a feud since the talent manager announced his retirement from music management in a lengthy note on June 17 and purchased Big Machine Label Group, which included the master rights to Swift's first six albums, for more than $300 million in 2019.

However, shortly after news of Braun's deal with her former label head, Scott Borchetta went public, Swift called out both guys and later announced she would be re-recording her albums. "All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years," added Swift in a Tumblr post.

Later, Braun posted a public rant and addressed that he repeatedly tried to come to a mutual solution with the singer and eventually got tired of her accusations.

Previously, when Swift released her album Midnights in 2022, several pointed lyrics—including "Vigilante S---" and "Karma" — were rumored to have been inspired by their ongoing drama.

