Taylor Swift skipped Grammys 2020 because she wasn’t guaranteed an award? Find Out

Taylor Swift decided to skip this year’s Grammy Awards and people are still trying to figure out why, especially considering she was even expected to perform at the ceremony. While the singer hasn’t made a public statement on the issue, many possible reasons have been reported. From her feud with Scooter Braun to her support for CEO Deborah Dugan, the media has been exploring many angles. According to the latest report, the singer did not attend Grammys 2020 because the organisers couldn’t guarantee a win.

Various sources have told Page Six that a few days before the ceremony, the swift’s team had told the show’s bigwigs that the singer will only attend the ceremony and perform if she wins an award. However, the team was told that the named of winners are not disclosed to show organisers and they would not bend the rules to accommodate the 30-year-old singer’s conditions. According to an insider, people in the industry know that Swift called the organisers to make sure she was getting an award. The source also stated that it is not uncommon for artists to do that while planning an award show appearance.

Reacting to all the speculations surrounding Swift’s absence in the show, her spokesperson said the reasons shared by the sources are absolutely false and laughable. The spokesperson also stated that people need to calm down. He did not spill any more details about the issue. The Lover singer was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Album. She lost the coveted Song of the Year to Billie Eilish. The 18-year-old singer also ended up breaking swift’s record for the youngest album of the year winner.

