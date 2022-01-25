Taylor Swift SLAMS Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn on his 'f****d up' claim that she doesn't write her own songs

Taylor Swift responded to Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn's recent claim in an interview that she doesn't write her own songs. Taking to Twitter, Swift called out Albarn on his hot take and mentioned how she was a big fan of the singer until she read his recent comment about her. Slamming Albarn, Swift slammed his take as false and damaging.

Taylor Swift is known to call out false reports about her and recently it was a comment about her made by singer Damon Albarn that left her shocked. Albarn who was recently interviewed by Los Angeles Times, in one of his answers about quick takes on artists, responded to the mention of Taylor Swift saying, "She doesn't write her own songs."

After Swifties went all over the internet to call out Albarn for his nasty claim, the singer herself also reacted to it on Twitter and wrote, "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this," she wrote on Twitter. "I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f****d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW." She further added, "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

In the same interview, Albarn when asked about Billie Eilish described the singer as, "exceptional." As for his response about Taylor Swift, after journalist Mikael Wood pushed back against Damon's accusation, saying that Taylor co-writes some of her songs. Damon said it "doesn't count."

