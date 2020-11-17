Taylor Swift SLAMS Scooter Braun for selling master recordings; Says ‘My music was sold without my knowledge’

Taylor Swift recently spoke out against Scooter Braun after he sold her old master recordings to Shamrock Capital Content Fund without her knowledge.

Taylor Swift is speaking out following Scooter Braun‘s sale of her master recordings. It was reported on Monday (November 16) that Scooter sold the masters for Taylor‘s first six albums to Shamrock Capital Content Fund and the deal was worth more than USD 300 million. You might remember that Scooter‘s Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Taylor‘s former record label Big Machine Label Group last year for an estimated USD 300 million. Now, he has essentially made a full return on his investment while still owning the entire label.

Taylor recently said via social media that she attempted to purchase the masters from Scooter, but his team demanded that she sign an NDA before beginning the process. “So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work. My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off. He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me,” Taylor said in the letter to her fans. Taylor said a private equity company contacted her about buying her masters from Scooter and they wanted to partner with her, but when Taylor found out that the deal will still allow Scooter to profit from her music, she couldn’t continue.

Her full letter to fans read: “I wanted to check in and update you guys. As you know, for the past year I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my master recordings. With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun. Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature). So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work. My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off. He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me.”

“A few weeks ago my team received a letter from a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings, letting us know that they had bought 100% of my music, videos, and album art from Scooter Braun. This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off. As soon as we started communication with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalogue for many years. I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter’s participation is a non-starter for me. I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming up. I love you guys and I’m just gonna keep cruising, as they say. Taylor.”

Shamrock Capital Content Fund also recently commented via Just Jared after the drama between Taylor and Scooter unfolded, and said: “Taylor Swift is a transcendent artist with a timeless catalogue. We made this investment because we believe in the immense value and opportunity that comes with her work. We fully respect and support her decision and, while we hoped to formally partner, we also knew this was a possible outcome that we considered. We appreciate Taylor’s open communication and professionalism with us these last few weeks. We hope to partner with her in new ways moving forward and remain committed to investing with artists in their work.”

They also provided a short bio, which reads: “Shamrock Capital Content Fund is a specialized investment strategy focused on acquiring premium, high-value entertainment content and intellectual property. We invest in film, television, music and other forms of entertainment content that have completed their initial window of release and are positioned for long term growth and consumer engagement. We work closely with the artists and creators to create new and dynamic business strategies and opportunities for their work and to maximize value for our investors. Shamrock Capital Content Fund is managed by Shamrock Capital Advisors, a Los Angeles based investment firm that traces its roots back to 1978 and the family office of the late Roy E. Disney, the nephew of Walt Disney. Shamrock has grown into a leading investor in media and entertainment by partnering with the extraordinary innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs driving their respective industries. Shamrock Capital Content Fund is currently investing out of its second fund which closed earlier this year at USD 400 million.”

