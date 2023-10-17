Taylor Swift sparks PDA with rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce as they step out in New York for second time; DEETS inside

Taylor Swift appears to be in love. The unmatched artist always manages to make headlines, from her record-breaking Eras Tour to ever-publicized relationships. This time, Swift has been in the news for numerous reasons, and one of them is her alleged relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. Swift was often spotted at the Chiefs games, sometimes alone or sometimes with her best buddies. But this time, as reported by People, Taylor Swift was seen holding hands with her rumored boyfriend Kelce in New York City for the second time.

Taylor Swift stepped out, holding hands with Travis Kelce once again in NYC

Isn't it amusing, how rumors circulate? And we’re sure you've heard about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged affair. After their recent supper, the Blank Space singer and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce fueled relationship rumors.

As per People, on October 15, Swift and Kelce were seen going hand in hand outside of the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York. The 12-time Grammy winner donned a semi-sheer floral blouse by Jean Paul Gaultier with a black little skirt and matching heels for their stroll. Meanwhile, the athlete was dressed in a beige jacket, matching slacks, a black T-shirt, and white Nike sneakers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out last night in NYC after SNL skits

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took New York City by storm. On the journey to and from the Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City on Saturday, the chart-topping artist and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were photographed holding hands.

Swift and Kelce had a dinner date earlier in the evening at Nobu in New York City, according to photographs obtained by Page Six. The Blank Space singer wore an oversized gray trench coat over all-black clothes for the occasion. Her blond hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and she was wearing her trademark red lipstick. Kelce was in brown pants with a cream-colored jacket that was embroidered. Their outing came after the two made brief appearances at SNL.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumors in September, when Kelce made a remark about giving Swift's phone number and Swift attended and cheered at one of Kelce's games.

